Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $68.06 and $68.12 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of El Paso Electric may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of El Paso Electric have traded between a low of $56.80 and a high of $74.44 and closed yesterday at $68.06, which is 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

El Paso Electric Company generates, distributes, and transmits electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. The Company also serves wholesale customers in Texas, New Mexico, California, and Mexico. El Paso Electric owns and has partial ownership interests in electrical generating facilities.

Based on a current price of $68.06, El Paso Electric is currently 25.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $51.00. El Paso Electric shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $68.08 and support at its 200-day MA of $66.58.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for El Paso Electric and will alert subscribers who have EE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.