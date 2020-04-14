Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Edwards Life (NYSE:EW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Edwards Life (NYSE:EW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $210.46 and $213.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Edwards Life may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Edwards Life has traded in a range of $154.52 to $247.64 and closed yesterday at $207.19, 34% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Edwards Life (NYSE:EW) defies analysts with a current price ($207.19) 29.6% above its average consensus price target of $145.89. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $219.12, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $205.51.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services to treat late-stage cardiovascular disease. The Company's products include tissue replacement heart valves, heart valve repair products, hemodynamic monitoring devices, angioscopy equipment, oxygenators, and pharmaceuticals. Edwards supplies its products to customers located worldwide.

