Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Edwards Life (NYSE:EW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Edwards Life (NYSE:EW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $210.46 and $213.65 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Edwards Life may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Edwards Life (NYSE:EW) is currently priced 29.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $145.89. Edwards Life shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $219.02 and support at the 50-day MA of $206.05.

Over the past year, Edwards Life has traded in a range of $154.52 to $247.64 and is now at $207.57, 34% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services to treat late-stage cardiovascular disease. The Company's products include tissue replacement heart valves, heart valve repair products, hemodynamic monitoring devices, angioscopy equipment, oxygenators, and pharmaceuticals. Edwards supplies its products to customers located worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Edwards Life and will alert subscribers who have EW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.