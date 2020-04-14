Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $59.06 and $59.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Edison Intl may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Edison Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.63 and a high of $78.93 and closed yesterday at $59.39, 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Potential upside of 17.3% exists for Edison Intl, based on a current level of $59.39 and analysts' average consensus price target of $69.68. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $64.05 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $69.96.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities worldwide. The Company also provides capital and financial services for energy and infrastructure projects, as well as manages and sells real estate projects. Edison provides integrated energy services, utility outsourcing, and consumer products.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Edison Intl and will alert subscribers who have EIX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.