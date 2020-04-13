Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $59.06 and $59.99 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Edison Intl may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities worldwide. The Company also provides capital and financial services for energy and infrastructure projects, as well as manages and sells real estate projects. Edison provides integrated energy services, utility outsourcing, and consumer products.

Over the past year, Edison Intl has traded in a range of $43.63 to $78.93 and is now at $58.56, 34% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) has potential upside of 19.0% based on a current price of $58.56 and analysts' consensus price target of $69.68. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $64.39 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $69.98.

