Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Edgewell Persona (NYSE:EPC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Edgewell Persona (NYSE:EPC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $33.32 and $34.68 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Edgewell Persona may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Edgewell Personal Care Company operates as a personal care company. The Company manufactures and distributes feminine, infant, skin, pet, and sun care products, as well as shaving products. Edgewell Personal Care serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Edgewell Persona have traded between a low of $25.43 and a high of $45.12 and closed yesterday at $34.56, which is 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Potential upside of 39.2% exists for Edgewell Persona, based on a current level of $34.56 and analysts' average consensus price target of $48.09. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $30.75 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $30.70.

