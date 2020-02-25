Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $37.42 and $37.87 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ebay Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has potential upside of 29.4% based on a current price of $37.30 and analysts' consensus price target of $48.28. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $37.72, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $36.05.

Ebay Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.25 and a 52-week low of $27.28 and closed yesterday at 37% above that low price at $37.30 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.52% higher over the past week, respectively.

eBay Inc. is a global commerce company. The Company's platforms are designed to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale and buyers to find and buy it. eBay's items can be new or used, plain or luxurious, commonplace or rare, trendy or one-of-a-kind.

