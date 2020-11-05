Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $33.81 and $34.33 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of East West Bncrp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East-West Bank. The Bank is a commercial bank specializing in commercial, construction, and real estate lending, as well as financing international trade. East-West operates throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties.

East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC) has potential upside of 126.3% based on a current price of $33.87 and analysts' consensus price target of $76.64. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $41.52, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $30.86.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of East West Bncrp have traded between a low of $22.55 and a high of $52.97 and are now at $33.87, which is 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 2.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

