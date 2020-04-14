Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $28.93 and $31.04 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of East West Bncrp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of East West Bncrp have traded between a low of $22.55 and a high of $52.97 and closed yesterday at $29.18, which is 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East-West Bank. The Bank is a commercial bank specializing in commercial, construction, and real estate lending, as well as financing international trade. East-West operates throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties.

East West Bncrp has overhead space with shares priced $29.18, or 61.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $76.64. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.60 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $42.94.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for East West Bncrp and will alert subscribers who have EWBC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.