Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $27.90 and $29.06 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Duke Realty Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Duke Realty Corp has overhead space with shares priced $29.01, or 1.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $29.48. Duke Realty Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $33.92 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $35.05.

Duke Realty Corporation owns interests in industrial, office, and medical office properties across the Southeastern, Midwestern, and Southern United States. The Company provides leasing, property and asset management, acquisition, development, construction, build-to-suit, and other related services.

Over the past year, Duke Realty Corp has traded in a range of $25.61 to $38.88 and is now at $29.01, 13% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

