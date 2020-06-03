Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $99.00 and $101.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Duke Energy Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $100.13, Duke Energy Corp is currently 18.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $82.00. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $95.34 and further support at its 200-day MA of $91.82.

Duke Energy Corporation is an energy company located primarily in the Americas that owns an integrated network of energy assets. The Company manages a portfolio of natural gas and electric supply, delivery, and trading businesses in the United States and Latin America.

Duke Energy Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $102.99 and a 52-week low of $84.28 and closed yesterday at 19% above that low price at $100.13 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.61% higher over the past week, respectively.

