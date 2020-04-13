Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $89.14 and $89.95 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Duke Energy Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $88.49, Duke Energy Corp is currently 7.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $82.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $89.81 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $91.06.

In the past 52 weeks, Duke Energy Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.13 and a high of $102.99 and are now at $88.49, 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Duke Energy Corporation is an energy company located primarily in the Americas that owns an integrated network of energy assets. The Company manages a portfolio of natural gas and electric supply, delivery, and trading businesses in the United States and Latin America.

