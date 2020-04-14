Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $108.50 and $110.31 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Dte Energy Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Dte Energy Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $135.67 and a 52-week low of $71.21 and closed yesterday at 53% above that low price at $108.64 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 0.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

DTE Energy Company, a diversified energy company, develops and manages energy-related businesses and services nationwide. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in southeastern Michigan. DTE is also involved in gas pipelines and storage, unconventional gas exploration, development, and production.

Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) is currently priced 0.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $108.00. Dte Energy Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $110.88 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $124.21.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dte Energy Co and will alert subscribers who have DTE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.