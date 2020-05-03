Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $114.05 and $116.17 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Dte Energy Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dte Energy Co have traded between a low of $110.20 and a high of $135.67 and closed yesterday at $117.04, which is 6% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) defies analysts with a current price ($117.04) 7.7% above its average consensus price target of $108.00. Dte Energy Co shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $128.67 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $129.90.

DTE Energy Company, a diversified energy company, develops and manages energy-related businesses and services nationwide. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in southeastern Michigan. DTE is also involved in gas pipelines and storage, unconventional gas exploration, development, and production.

