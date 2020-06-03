Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $56.71 and $58.40 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Dr Horton Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Dr Horton Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.54 and a 52-week low of $38.38 and closed yesterday at 48% above that low price at $56.79 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

D.R. Horton, Inc. constructs and sells single-family homes designed primarily for the entry-level and move-up markets. The Company operates in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southwest, and Western regions of the United States. D.R. Horton also, through its financial services operations, provide mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers.

Based on a current price of $56.79, Dr Horton Inc is currently 3.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $54.68. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $57.22, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $51.28.

