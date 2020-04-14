Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $80.22 and $81.08 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Dominion Energy may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $79.53, Dominion Energy is currently 7.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $74.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $79.84 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $79.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy products. The Company offers natural gas and electric energy transmission, gathering, and storage solutions. Dominion Energy serves customers in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dominion Energy have traded between a low of $57.79 and a high of $90.14 and closed yesterday at $79.53, which is 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

