Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $80.22 and $81.08 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Dominion Energy may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy products. The Company offers natural gas and electric energy transmission, gathering, and storage solutions. Dominion Energy serves customers in the United States.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) defies analysts with a current price ($80.12) 7.6% above its average consensus price target of $74.00. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $79.97 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $79.92.

Dominion Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.14 and a 52-week low of $57.79 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $80.12 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

