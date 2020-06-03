Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $86.17 and $88.79 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Dominion Energy may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dominion Energy have traded between a low of $72.61 and a high of $90.14 and closed yesterday at $87.17, which is 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) defies analysts with a current price ($87.17) 15.1% above its average consensus price target of $74.00. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $84.29 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $80.22.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy products. The Company offers natural gas and electric energy transmission, gathering, and storage solutions. Dominion Energy serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dominion Energy. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dominion Energy in search of a potential trend change.