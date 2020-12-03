Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $86.26 and $87.79 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Dollar Tree Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates a discount variety store chain in the United States. The Company sells an assortment of everyday general merchandise. Dollar Tree offers kitchen and dinning, toys, books, crafts, cleaning, personal care, glasses, food carriers, gifts, and other household products.

Dollar Tree Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $118.10 and a 52-week low of $75.12 and closed yesterday at 11% above that low price at $83.68 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 0.5% lower over the past week, respectively.

Dollar Tree Inc has overhead space with shares priced $83.68, or 24.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $111.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $88.46 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $100.90.

