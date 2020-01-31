Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $75.04 and $76.00 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Discover Financi may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Discover Financi have traded between a low of $65.81 and a high of $92.98 and are now at $75.54, which is 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) has potential upside of 15.3% based on a current price of $75.54 and analysts' consensus price target of $87.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $81.27 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $83.53.

Discover Financial Services operates as a credit card issuer and electronic payment services company. The Company issues credit cards and offers student and personal loans, as well as savings products such as certificates of deposit and money market accounts. Discover Financial Services manages automated teller machine networks.

