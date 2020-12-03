Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $127.01 and $129.51 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Digital Realty may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Digital Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $110.84 and a high of $138.46 and are now at $127.96, 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. owns, acquires, repositions, and manages technology-related real estate. The Company's properties contain applications and operations critical to the day-to-day operations of technology industry tenants and corporate enterprise data center tenants. Digital property portfolio is located throughout the United States and in England.

Based on a current price of $127.96, Digital Realty is currently 4.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $122.81. Digital Realty shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $125.98 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $122.85.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Digital Realty. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Digital Realty in search of a potential trend change.