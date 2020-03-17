MySmarTrend
Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO)

Written on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 3:44am
By James Quinn

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.57 and $3.33 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Diamond Offshore may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 366.5% for shares of Diamond Offshore based on a current price of $3.10 and an average consensus analyst price target of $14.46. Diamond Offshore shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $4.38 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $6.23.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a global offshore oil and gas drilling contractor. The Company is a deep water driller that serves markets that include the deep water, harsh environment, conventional semisubmersible, and jack-up markets.

Over the past year, Diamond Offshore has traded in a range of $1.22 to $12.64 and closed yesterday at $3.10, 154% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Diamond Offshore and will alert subscribers who have DO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

