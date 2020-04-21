Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $8.58 and $8.88 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Devon Energy Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Devon Energy Corporation operates as an independent energy company that is involved primarily in oil and gas exploration, development and production, the transportation of oil, gas, and NGLs and the processing of natural gas. The Company also has marketing and midstream operations primarily in North America that include gas, crude oil, and NGLs.

In the past 52 weeks, Devon Energy Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.70 and a high of $35.39 and are now at $8.83, 88% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

There is potential upside of 440.1% for shares of Devon Energy Co based on a current price of $8.83 and an average consensus analyst price target of $47.69. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.46 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.97.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Devon Energy Co and will alert subscribers who have DVN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.