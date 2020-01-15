Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $25.93 and $26.12 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Devon Energy Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Devon Energy Co has traded in a range of $19.72 to $35.39 and is now at $25.97, 32% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

There is potential upside of 83.6% for shares of Devon Energy Co based on a current price of $25.97 and an average consensus analyst price target of $47.69. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $25.74 and further support at its 50-day MA of $23.72.

Devon Energy Corporation operates as an independent energy company that is involved primarily in oil and gas exploration, development and production, the transportation of oil, gas, and NGLs and the processing of natural gas. The Company also has marketing and midstream operations primarily in North America that include gas, crude oil, and NGLs.

