Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $41.08 and $41.79 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Dentsply Sirona may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Dentsply Sirona has traded in a range of $31.58 to $60.87 and is now at $40.60, 29% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. manufactures and distributes dental supplies on a worldwide basis. The Company's products include dental prosthetics, endodontic instruments, dental sealants, ultrasonic scalers, dental x-ray equipment, and intraoral cameras. Dentsply also provides impression materials, orthodontic appliances, and dental operatory software systems and other dental products.

Dentsply Sirona has overhead space with shares priced $40.60, or 30.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $58.15. Dentsply Sirona shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.24 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $53.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dentsply Sirona on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $37.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Dentsply Sirona have risen 12.4%. We continue to monitor XRAY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.