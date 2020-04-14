Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $41.08 and $41.79 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Dentsply Sirona may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) has potential upside of 44.5% based on a current price of $40.24 and analysts' consensus price target of $58.15. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.91 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $52.94.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. manufactures and distributes dental supplies on a worldwide basis. The Company's products include dental prosthetics, endodontic instruments, dental sealants, ultrasonic scalers, dental x-ray equipment, and intraoral cameras. Dentsply also provides impression materials, orthodontic appliances, and dental operatory software systems and other dental products.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dentsply Sirona have traded between a low of $31.58 and a high of $60.87 and closed yesterday at $40.24, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

