Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $25.71 and $26.71 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Delta Air Li may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delta Air Li have traded between a low of $19.10 and a high of $63.44 and closed yesterday at $25.91, which is 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.41% lower and 7.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers, freight, and mail over a network of routes throughout the United States and internationally.

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) has potential upside of 177.2% based on a current price of $25.91 and analysts' consensus price target of $71.82. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.54 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $51.44.

