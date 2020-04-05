Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $9.18 and $9.72 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Delphi Automotiv may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Delphi Automotiv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.55 and a 52-week low of $5.39 and closed yesterday at 77% above that low price at $9.56 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.

Delphi Technologies PLC provides automotive parts and equipment. The Company develops, designs, and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers. Delphi Technologies serves customers in the United Kingdom.

There is potential upside of 529.7% for shares of Delphi Automotiv based on a current price of $9.56 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.20. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.89 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.94.

