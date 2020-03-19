Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $73.34 and $75.00 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Davita Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Davita Inc has overhead space with shares priced $75.00, or 8.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $82.06. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $80.08, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $65.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Davita Inc have traded between a low of $43.40 and a high of $90.15 and are now at $75.00, which is 73% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

DaVita Inc. provides a variety of health care services. The Company provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. DaVita serves patients worldwide.

