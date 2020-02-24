Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Darling Ingredie (NYSE:DAR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Darling Ingredie (NYSE:DAR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $28.22 and $28.63 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Darling Ingredie may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Darling Ingredie (NYSE:DAR) is currently priced 24.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $21.29. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.77 and further support at its 200-day MA of $21.95.

Darling Ingredients Inc. collects and recycles animal processing by-products and used restaurant cooking oil. The Company also provides grease trap collection services to restaurants. Darling processes such raw materials into finished products such as tallow, meat and bone meal, and yellow grease for sale in the United States and overseas.

Over the past year, Darling Ingredie has traded in a range of $18.21 to $29.57 and closed yesterday at $28.36, 56% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% higher and 1.35% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Darling Ingredie and will alert subscribers who have DAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.