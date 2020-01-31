Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $165.21 and $167.30 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Danaher Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $165.21, Danaher Corp is currently 34.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $108.67. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $153.22 and further support at its 200-day MA of $141.71.

Danaher Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $169.19 and a 52-week low of $104.50 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $165.21 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% higher and 1.42% higher over the past week, respectively.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products, and services in the sectors of test and measurement, environmental, life sciences, dental, and industrial technologies.

