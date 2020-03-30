Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cvb Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cvb Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $19.12 and $19.74 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cvb Financial may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial products and services such as savings accounts, personal and business loans, debit and credit cards, letter of credit, certificate of deposits, mortgages, equipment financing, cash management, and online banking.

In the past 52 weeks, Cvb Financial share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.92 and a high of $22.23 and closed yesterday at $19.22, 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 1.59% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 27.5% for shares of Cvb Financial based on a current price of $19.22 and an average consensus analyst price target of $24.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.83 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.77.

