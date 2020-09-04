Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Customers Bancor (NYSE:CUBI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Customers Bancor (NYSE:CUBI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $9.89 and $10.14 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Customers Bancor may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 296.6% exists for Customers Bancor, based on a current level of $9.96 and analysts' average consensus price target of $39.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.96 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.39.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers checking and saving accounts, personal and commercial loans, and retirement planning services. Customers Bancorp serves customers throughout the State of Pennsylvania.

Over the past year, Customers Bancor has traded in a range of $8.59 to $25.72 and closed yesterday at $9.96, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% lower and 4.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Customers Bancor on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.01. Since that call, shares of Customers Bancor have fallen 55.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.