Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $92.66 and $98.26 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Curtiss-Wright may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Curtiss-Wright share prices have been bracketed by a low of $70.56 and a high of $149.90 and closed yesterday at $93.73, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and systems. The Company's systems provides engineered services to the aerospace, automotive, shipbuilding, oil, petrochemical, agricultural equipment, power generation, metal working, and fire and rescue industries.

Curtiss-Wright has overhead space with shares priced $93.73, or 37.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $149.17. Curtiss-Wright shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $126.13 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $129.43.

