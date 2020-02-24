Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $92.81 and $93.85 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cullen/Frost may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Cullen/Frost has overhead space with shares priced $93.00, or 20.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $117.63. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $95.06, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $92.26.

Cullen/Frost share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $106.23 and a 52-week low of $79.86 and closed yesterday at 16% above that low price at $93.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is the holding company for The Frost National Bank. The Bank provides commercial banking, consumer services, investment banking, international banking, trust services, correspondent banking, discount brokerage, and insurance services through a network of offices in Texas.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cullen/Frost and will alert subscribers who have CFR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.