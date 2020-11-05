Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $25.68 and $26.61 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cubesmart may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) has potential upside of 19.2% based on a current price of $25.80 and analysts' consensus price target of $30.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.40 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $31.27.

In the past 52 weeks, Cubesmart share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.61 and a high of $36.32 and are now at $25.80, 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that owns, operates, acquires, and develops self-storage facilities in the United States.

