Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Csx Corp (NASDAQ:CSX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Csx Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $76.82 and $77.37 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Csx Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

CSX Corporation is an international freight transportation company. The Company provides rail, intermodal, domestic container-shipping, barging, and contract logistics services around the world. CSX's rail transportation services are provided principally throughout the eastern United States.

Csx Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) is currently priced 14.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $65.09. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $72.93 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $72.69.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Csx Corp have traded between a low of $64.07 and a high of $80.73 and closed yesterday at $76.34, which is 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

