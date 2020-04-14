Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $19.17 and $19.84 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cryolife Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

CryoLife, Inc. cryopreserves viable human tissues for cardiovascular, vascular, and orthopedic transplant applications. The Company develops and commercializes additional implantable products and single-use medical devices. CryoLife develops bioprosthetic cardiovascular devices, including novel design stentless porcine heart valves marketed in Europe.

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) has potential upside of 45.0% based on a current price of $19.72 and analysts' consensus price target of $28.60. Cryolife Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.05 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $25.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cryolife Inc have traded between a low of $12.63 and a high of $33.00 and closed yesterday at $19.72, which is 56% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

