Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $161.02 and $163.58 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Crown Castle Int may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI) is currently priced 29.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $112.93. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $150.73 and further support at its 200-day MA of $141.31.

Crown Castle Int share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $168.75 and a 52-week low of $114.18 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $161.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Crown Castle International Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, and leases towers and other infrastructure for wireless communications. Crown Castle manages and offers wireless communication coverage and infrastructure sites in the United States and Australia.

