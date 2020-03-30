Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $135.17 and $141.80 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Crown Castle Int may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $136.89, Crown Castle Int is currently 17.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $112.93. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $140.67 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $150.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Crown Castle Int share prices have been bracketed by a low of $114.18 and a high of $168.75 and closed yesterday at $136.89, 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Crown Castle International Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, and leases towers and other infrastructure for wireless communications. Crown Castle manages and offers wireless communication coverage and infrastructure sites in the United States and Australia.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Crown Castle Int. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Crown Castle Int in search of a potential trend change.