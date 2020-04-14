Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Credit Acceptanc (NASDAQ:CACC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Credit Acceptanc (NASDAQ:CACC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $285.01 and $316.73 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Credit Acceptanc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Credit Acceptanc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $509.99 and a 52-week low of $199.00 and closed yesterday at 47% above that low price at $291.73 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Credit Acceptanc (NASDAQ:CACC) is currently priced 0.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $290.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $363.55 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $432.72.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides funding, receivables management, collection, sales training, and related services to automobile dealers. The Company provides indirect financing for buyers with limited access to traditional sources of consumer credit. Credit Acceptance operates in the United States.

