Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $715.17 and $731.53 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Costar Group Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) is currently priced 43.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $403.64. Costar Group Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $662.93 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $600.07.

CoStar Group Inc. provides building-specific information to the United States commercial real estate industry and related industries. The Company's database contains details of office and industrial space. The database provides digitized photographs and floor plan images on individual commercial buildings in the company's markets.

Costar Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $746.70 and a 52-week low of $450.41 and closed yesterday at 60% above that low price at $718.51 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

