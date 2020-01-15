Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $29.41 and $29.60 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Corp Office Prop may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC) is currently priced 1.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $29.17. Corp Office Prop shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.08 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $28.47.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Trust focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of suburban office properties located in high-growth sub-markets.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Corp Office Prop have traded between a low of $22.92 and a high of $30.28 and closed yesterday at $29.59, which is 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

