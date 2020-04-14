Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $24.83 and $26.02 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Corp Office Prop may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Corp Office Prop has traded in a range of $15.23 to $30.57 and closed yesterday at $25.48, 67% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Potential upside of 14.5% exists for Corp Office Prop, based on a current level of $25.48 and analysts' average consensus price target of $29.17. Corp Office Prop shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.94 and support at the 50-day MA of $25.38.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Trust focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of suburban office properties located in high-growth sub-markets.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Corp Office Prop and will alert subscribers who have OFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.