Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $25.10 and $26.02 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Corp Office Prop may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Trust focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of suburban office properties located in high-growth sub-markets.

There is potential upside of 15.1% for shares of Corp Office Prop based on a current price of $25.33 and an average consensus analyst price target of $29.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.47 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.95.

Over the past year, Corp Office Prop has traded in a range of $15.23 to $30.57 and is now at $25.33, 66% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

