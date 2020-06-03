Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $27.78 and $28.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Corp Office Prop may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 4.4% for shares of Corp Office Prop based on a current price of $27.92 and an average consensus analyst price target of $29.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $28.76 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $29.30.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Trust focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of suburban office properties located in high-growth sub-markets.

In the past 52 weeks, Corp Office Prop share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.73 and a high of $30.57 and closed yesterday at $27.92, 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Corp Office Prop and will alert subscribers who have OFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.