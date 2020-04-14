Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $20.68 and $21.08 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Corning Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Corning Inc has traded in a range of $17.44 to $35.34 and closed yesterday at $20.41, 17% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) has potential upside of 62.4% based on a current price of $20.41 and analysts' consensus price target of $33.14. Corning Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.67 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $28.06.

Corning Incorporated is a global technology-based company. The Company produces optical fiber, cable, and photonic components for the telecommunications industry, as well as manufactures glass panels, funnels, liquid crystal display glass, and projection video lens assemblies for the information display industry.

