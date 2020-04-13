Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $20.68 and $21.08 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Corning Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Corning Inc have traded between a low of $17.44 and a high of $35.34 and are now at $20.42, which is 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Corning Incorporated is a global technology-based company. The Company produces optical fiber, cable, and photonic components for the telecommunications industry, as well as manufactures glass panels, funnels, liquid crystal display glass, and projection video lens assemblies for the information display industry.

Potential upside of 62.3% exists for Corning Inc, based on a current level of $20.42 and analysts' average consensus price target of $33.14. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.82 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.12.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Corning Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.61. Since that call, shares of Corning Inc have fallen 23.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.