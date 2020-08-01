Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $189.00 and $189.94 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Constellation-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Constellation-A have traded between a low of $150.37 and a high of $214.48 and closed yesterday at $184.30, which is 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.27% lower over the past week, respectively.

Constellation Brands, Inc. produces and markets alcoholic beverages in North America, Europe, and Australia, and New Zealand. The Company has a portfolio of brands across the wine, imported beer, and distilled spirits categories. Constellation conducts its business through wholly owned subsidiaries as well as through a variety of joint ventures with various other entities.

Constellation-A has overhead space with shares priced $184.30, or 27.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $253.29. Constellation-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $186.20 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $194.22.

