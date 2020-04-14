Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $85.84 and $87.15 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cons Edison Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a variety of energy related products and services. The Company supplies electric service in New York, parts of New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as well as supplies electricity to wholesale customers.

Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) defies analysts with a current price ($84.84) 9.0% above its average consensus price target of $77.21. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $85.60 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $88.36.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cons Edison Inc have traded between a low of $62.03 and a high of $95.10 and closed yesterday at $84.84, which is 37% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

